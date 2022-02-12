DeltaChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00307912 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005859 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.01221641 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

