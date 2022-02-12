Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $18.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

DENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth $11,201,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,202. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

