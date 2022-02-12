Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Up 9.7% This Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $16.36 million and $276,854.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.82 or 0.06896142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,294.26 or 0.99994884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00049932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 461,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 140,836,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

