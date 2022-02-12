Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Up 9.7% This Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.36 million and approximately $276,854.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.82 or 0.06896142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,294.26 or 0.99994884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00049932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 461,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 140,836,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

