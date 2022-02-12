Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,356.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,356 ($31.86) and last traded at GBX 3,260 ($44.08), with a volume of 12354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,253 ($43.99).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.44) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($47.87).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,378.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,497.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.98.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

