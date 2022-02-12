Derwent London’s (DLN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.44) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($47.87).

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,233 ($43.72) on Friday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,096 ($41.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($52.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 69.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,378.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,497.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

