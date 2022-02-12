Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
