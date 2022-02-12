Desjardins Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$173.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.92.

TFII stock opened at $107.07 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth $27,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TFI International by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

