Desjardins Weighs in on TFI International Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

