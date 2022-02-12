Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $370.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Shares of LIN opened at $294.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.31. Linde has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

