Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $370.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.13.
Shares of LIN opened at $294.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.31. Linde has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
