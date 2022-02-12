Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.27) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.02) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.22) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 422 ($5.71).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 329 ($4.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 344.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 370.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £845.27 million and a PE ratio of 11.96. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 300.16 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($124,949.29). Also, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,117.65).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

