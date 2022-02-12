Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.79) to GBX 753 ($10.18) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.57) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 621.67 ($8.41).

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 635 ($8.59) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 720.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 713.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

