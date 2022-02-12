Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $120.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

XPO opened at $66.71 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $4,197,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $42,132,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

