Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €165.00 ($189.66) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($211.49) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($177.01) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €165.04 ($189.70).

ETR:DB1 opened at €157.70 ($181.26) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 52 week high of €163.35 ($187.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €146.68.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

