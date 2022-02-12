Devinder Kumar Sells 28,964 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Devinder Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 30th, Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 145.5% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

