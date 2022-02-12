DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $442.27, but opened at $426.74. DexCom shares last traded at $441.00, with a volume of 9,771 shares trading hands.

The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DexCom by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,529,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,034 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.87.

About DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.