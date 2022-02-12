Di-Ann Eisnor Sells 600 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SAIA opened at $264.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.85.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
