Di-Ann Eisnor Sells 600 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SAIA opened at $264.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.85.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.