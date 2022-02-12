Diageo (LON:DGE) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($58.15) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($64.50) to GBX 4,800 ($64.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.82) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,141.43 ($56.00).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,717.50 ($50.27) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,869.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,699.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.58).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 29.36 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($53.25) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,182.96). Insiders bought 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,750 over the last 90 days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

