DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 8%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)’s stock price traded up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49. 1,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.79 and a quick ratio of 26.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)
DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.