DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 8%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)’s stock price traded up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49. 1,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.79 and a quick ratio of 26.79.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, equities analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

