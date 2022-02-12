Digital Fitness Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,892.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $795,661.78 and $9,892.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.02 or 0.06904592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,454.31 or 0.99975497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00050141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,462,238 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

