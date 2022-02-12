Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 8,685 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of W.W. Grainger worth $143,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $467.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.80 and its 200 day moving average is $462.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.00 and a twelve month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

