Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.31% of Spectrum Brands worth $135,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,389,000 after buying an additional 94,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,808,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after buying an additional 295,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,531,000 after buying an additional 80,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,085,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

