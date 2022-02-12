Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $139.33 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,224,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 226,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.79% of Gentex worth $139,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Gentex by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after acquiring an additional 792,293 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Gentex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $9,811,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Gentex by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

