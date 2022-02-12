Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of NVR worth $132,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,437.40.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,037.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,566.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,252.70.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.