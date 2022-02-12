Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 278,814 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,232,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278,814 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.34% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $137,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 125,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 74,383 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 892.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 89,218 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.09. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

