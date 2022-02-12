Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $32.06

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $33.00. Discovery shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

