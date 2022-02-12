Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Trading Up 2.3%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116.37 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.55). Approximately 2,434,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,271,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.20 ($1.52).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £994.10 million and a P/E ratio of -9.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.