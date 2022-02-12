Diversified Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

TSE DIV remained flat at $C$3.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 473,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.82. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$374.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

