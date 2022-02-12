DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman Sells 15,000 Shares

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.20. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DLH had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 793,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.