DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DocuSign by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 50,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $122.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -211.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.77.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

