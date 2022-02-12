Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,420,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $137.43 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

