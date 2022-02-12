DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Laura Desmond Sells 28,507 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DV opened at $27.06 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

