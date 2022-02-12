DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Laura Desmond Sells 28,507 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of DV opened at $27.06 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
