DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in DraftKings by 40.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DKNG opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

