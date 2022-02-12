DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.91. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.11.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average of $116.64. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

