DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 821,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,802. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.64. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

