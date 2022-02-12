DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,538,000 after buying an additional 288,873 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $116.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

