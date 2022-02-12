Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the January 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUFRY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank lowered Dufry to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Dufry alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 501,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dufry has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.