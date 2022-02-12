Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.47. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

