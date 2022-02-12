DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.900 EPS.

Shares of DD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.28. 3,827,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,864. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.33.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

