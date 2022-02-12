DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4-$17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.33 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,827,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

