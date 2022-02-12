DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.38 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.60-$4.90 EPS.

NYSE DD traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.28. 3,827,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,864. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

