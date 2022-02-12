DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-$4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4-$17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.33 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.33.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,864. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

