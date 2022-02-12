Dustin Ohlman Sells 2,022 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KNX opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

