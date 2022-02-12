DXdao Hits Market Capitalization of $25.53 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $517.72 or 0.01212881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $25.53 million and $138,297.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00312442 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006123 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

