Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,964 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,090,000 after buying an additional 961,471 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,884,000 after buying an additional 479,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after buying an additional 262,663 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.