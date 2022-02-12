Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPC opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

