Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 30,918 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 486.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $678,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

