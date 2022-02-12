Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 113.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,866,000 after purchasing an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,130 shares of company stock worth $3,846,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

