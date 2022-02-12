Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $618,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.