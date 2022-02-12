Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $618,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

