Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 4,710 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,197,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,132,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $80,041,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

